Norinchukin Bank The Raises Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after purchasing an additional 689,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $243,432,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,028,000 after buying an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

