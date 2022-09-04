Capital Analysts LLC Sells 103 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Shares of CAT opened at $180.83 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

