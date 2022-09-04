McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,441,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,984,000 after acquiring an additional 197,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,848,000 after acquiring an additional 481,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113,236 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,713,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

MKC stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

