Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $75.83 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

