Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

GOOGL stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

