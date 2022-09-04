Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,732 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.6 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.19. The firm has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

