Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlassian by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,154,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $232.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.32. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

