Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $1,950,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 125,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $185.43.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

