Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 20,107 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 434,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,107 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $76,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

JNJ stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.