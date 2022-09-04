Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $124.05 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $175.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

