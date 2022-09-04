Quent Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ross Stores by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $437,984,000 after buying an additional 1,514,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

