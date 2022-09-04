Quent Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 66,250.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $110.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

