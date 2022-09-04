Quent Capital LLC Has $171,000 Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 137,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 70,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.78. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.