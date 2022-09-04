BlackRock Inc. Purchases 148,215 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.18% of Sysco worth $2,585,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1,040.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 864,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,315,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

