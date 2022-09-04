Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $702.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $688.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

