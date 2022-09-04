Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.23 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,475,000 after acquiring an additional 79,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average is $148.98.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

