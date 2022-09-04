DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

