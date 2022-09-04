Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777,837 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.63% of Johnson & Johnson worth $35,587,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,036.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,658 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average is $174.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

