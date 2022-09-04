DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after buying an additional 490,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,327,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after buying an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DD opened at $54.76 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

