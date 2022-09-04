Quent Capital LLC Has $169,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in American International Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $506,692,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,596,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,733,000 after acquiring an additional 345,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $52.41 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

