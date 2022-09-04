Quent Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 368.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Airbnb by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Airbnb by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Airbnb by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.2 %

ABNB stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 827,700 shares of company stock worth $88,666,140. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.