Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,585,000 after buying an additional 2,023,514 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,783,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 70,299.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after buying an additional 1,533,940 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.28 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

