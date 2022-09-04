First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,961,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 742,760 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.21% of First Republic Bank worth $2,101,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,392,000 after purchasing an additional 207,877 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,970,000 after purchasing an additional 366,672 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,020,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,688,000 after purchasing an additional 249,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,972,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $149.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.61. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

