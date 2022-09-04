Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.91% of Tractor Supply worth $2,593,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $187.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.28.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

