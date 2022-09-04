BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,370,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 464,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.52% of Parker-Hannifin worth $2,375,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $264.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.79 and its 200 day moving average is $275.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

