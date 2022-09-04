Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $49.13 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348 in the last ninety days. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

