Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,392,000 after purchasing an additional 186,108 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,488,000 after acquiring an additional 186,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,075,000 after acquiring an additional 98,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,152,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,009,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,078,000 after acquiring an additional 310,468 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPB opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

