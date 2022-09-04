Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 99,796 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 199.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,796 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Northwest Natural worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,906,000 after acquiring an additional 368,677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,340,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 174,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 104,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NWN opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 77.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

