Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of RSG opened at $142.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $148.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

