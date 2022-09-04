Rhumbline Advisers Has $55.71 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Discover Financial Services worth $55,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 55.4% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.07 and its 200-day moving average is $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

