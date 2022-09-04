Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,312 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

