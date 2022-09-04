Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.98.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

