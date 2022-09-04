Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 1,708 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $101.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

