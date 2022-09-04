Norinchukin Bank The Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $855.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $822.47 and its 200-day moving average is $912.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,962.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

About MercadoLibre



MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

