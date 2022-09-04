APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 4,200 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $76,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $72,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $365.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.19. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.04.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

