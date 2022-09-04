Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $367,000 Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $96,879,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $30,251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 29.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1,758.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $840.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $837.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $807.37.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

