Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $14,678,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

