1,770 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,770 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after buying an additional 40,060 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,305,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day moving average of $176.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.05.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

