Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $328,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,770 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

