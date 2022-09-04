Capital Analysts LLC Sells 139 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 155,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.39 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.32.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.