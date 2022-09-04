Capital Analysts LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 66.5% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $91.13 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

