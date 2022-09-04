Capital Analysts LLC Sells 203 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

UNP opened at $223.94 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.