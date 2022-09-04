Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Down 0.6 %

NVR stock opened at $4,093.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,308.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4,419.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $82.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

