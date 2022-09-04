Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Shares of ECL opened at $161.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.97 and its 200 day moving average is $167.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

