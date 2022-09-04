Quent Capital LLC Sells 509 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 13,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Shares of LNC opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

