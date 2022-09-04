Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys Shares of 15,900 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,900 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

