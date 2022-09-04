Quent Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,080,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $162.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average of $171.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

