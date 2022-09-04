Quent Capital LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,434 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $57.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

