W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of W.W. Grainger worth $2,019,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $555.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

