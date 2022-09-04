BlackRock Inc. Buys 384,619 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.41% of Corning worth $1,997,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Corning by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 784,448 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corning by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

GLW opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

